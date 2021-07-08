Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post sales of $10.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $9.85 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.