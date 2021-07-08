Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $922.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.24. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

