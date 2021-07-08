Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

GNK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 543,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $742.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

