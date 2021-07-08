Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. General Electric posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE GE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,426,872. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36.

General Electric’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. National Pension Service boosted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $3,134,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

