Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $609.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $616.45.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

