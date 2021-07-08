Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $453.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.15.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

