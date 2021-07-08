Zacks: Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $350.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.62 million and the lowest is $345.10 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 113,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

