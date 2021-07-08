Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,643,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,147. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.