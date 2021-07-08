Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $485.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -183.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

In related news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

