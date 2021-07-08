Zacks: Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

MDNA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,092. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

