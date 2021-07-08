Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,630,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,569,287 shares of company stock valued at $10,489,137. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.