Zacks: Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $97.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $297.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

