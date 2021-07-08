Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

