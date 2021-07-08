Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,702,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.79. 11,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,757. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

