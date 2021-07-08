Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $78.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.00 million. DZS reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $334.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at about $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. DZS has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

