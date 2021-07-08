Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

ERJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,046. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $8,035,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

