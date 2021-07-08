Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

