Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

