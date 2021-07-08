Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54. Infosys has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

