Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

