Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.