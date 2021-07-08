Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.73. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.