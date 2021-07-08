Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,911 shares of company stock worth $4,208,210. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

