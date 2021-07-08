Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis stock opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $135.34 and a twelve month high of $197.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

