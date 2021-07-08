Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.18. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $61.16. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

