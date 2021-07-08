Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $47.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $47.70 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 174,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

