Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.37 on Thursday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

