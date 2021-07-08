Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $426.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.