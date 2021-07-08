Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.97. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 285,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,427. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

