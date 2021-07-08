Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

