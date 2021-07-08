Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

