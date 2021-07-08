Zalando (ZAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (FRA: ZAL):

7/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Zalando was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Zalando was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Zalando was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Zalando was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Zalando was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zalando stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) on Thursday, hitting €104.65 ($123.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,155 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.33. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

