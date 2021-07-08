Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00006018 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $72,297.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,795.98 or 0.99982373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.01269213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00368917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00383576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005877 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,747,551 coins and its circulating supply is 10,718,051 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.