Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,970.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.60 or 0.06483447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.01481106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00398488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00152390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00628073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00418970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00332319 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.