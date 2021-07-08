Zebi Token (ZEBI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,889.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $24,889.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00123445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00167909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.06 or 0.99668074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.00942040 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,029,466,427 coins and its circulating supply is 761,722,388 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.