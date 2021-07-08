Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 463,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zedge by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZDGE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

