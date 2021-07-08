Zel Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00339766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00181310 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002316 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

