ZelaaPayAE One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,494.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $228,979.14 and approximately $125,494.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006683 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.