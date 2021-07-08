Zen Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $991,017.63 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $991,017.63 and $1,791.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.19 or 0.00570695 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00171766 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.