Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 25,045 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 523,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

