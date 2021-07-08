Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $951,976.20 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,014,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,591,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 523,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

