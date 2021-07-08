Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $11,725.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00340037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00141017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00180776 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,210,691 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

