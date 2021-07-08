Zero Utility Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,403.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $766,936.10 and $2,403.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $791.67 or 0.02408722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

