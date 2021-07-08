Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.02. 17,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.