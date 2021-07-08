Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $224,081.48 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $224,081.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

