Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 6.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.82. 63,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,423,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

