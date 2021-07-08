Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $8.17 million and $361,149.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00056173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00896648 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,824,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

