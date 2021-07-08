Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0763 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $875.13 million and $78.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00231647 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001502 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00696253 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,755,861,657 coins and its circulating supply is 11,464,394,504 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

