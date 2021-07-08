ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $25,216.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.