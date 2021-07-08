ZINC (ZINC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $46,356.83 and approximately $84.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00938935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00044327 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

