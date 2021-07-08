ZKSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $148.65 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $148.65 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00165955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,738.59 or 0.99609724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00954296 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

